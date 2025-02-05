Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Business of Government: Sidestepping the inevitable Waitangi politics, and more ...

Business of Government: Sidestepping the inevitable Waitangi politics, and more ...
The Prime Minister got the kind of public debate on the Treaty of Waitangi that only David Seymour wished for. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 05 Feb 2025
It's that time of year againPrime Minister Christopher Luxon did his best to downplay Waitangi Day as much as possible.First, he set the policy agenda for the year by announcing the Government’s renewed focus on growth.Second, there has been a steady stream of Beehive announcements on all manner of things, which will likely only pause briefly for Waitangi Day itself.Third, he has made sure not to be there on the day, the first time a PM has been absent since 2017.While Luxon has stated that he’s “always said” he want...
ComCom cold on Manawa takeover
Markets

ComCom cold on Manawa takeover

Regulator worries about market concentration.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
The Wall Street Journal

Google kills diversity hiring targets

Search giant eliminates goals to hire more minority employees.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Google kills diversity hiring targets
Opinion

Peter Griffin: DeepSeek’s implications becoming clearer

The best way to stay ahead in the AI arms race is to collaborate and share.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
DeepSeek’s implications becoming clearer

More Policy

Pros and cons of a corporate tax cut
Economy

Pros and cons of a corporate tax cut

Business groups are keen for a cut; others doubt its impact and feasibility.

Pattrick Smellie 05 Feb 2025
Unscrambling EGS investment in Trump's world
Finance

David Chaplin: Unscrambling EGS investment in Trump's world

The US rush from ESG investments labels is well under way.

David Chaplin 05 Feb 2025
Kāinga Ora cuts staff, trims build costs
Policy

Kāinga Ora cuts staff, trims build costs

The agency will sell older homes in wealthier suburbs as part of turnaround plan.

Oliver Lewis 04 Feb 2025
FIF Tax: NZ's AI Influence Killer
Policy

FIF Tax: NZ's AI Influence Killer

A former Primer chief warns outdated tax rules keep Kiwis out of global AI leadership.

Dileepa Fonseka 04 Feb 2025