Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Business of Government: top policy wonk resigns, Aussie's consultant crack-down and more

Business of Government: top policy wonk resigns, Aussie's consultant crack-down and more
Relationships between ministers and their policy advisers come under enormous pressure, says DPMC's head of policy Anneliese Parkin. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 26 Jul 2023
Ultimate policy wonk soughtBrook Barrington, as chief executive of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC), is officially the head of the policy profession – however, the person reporting to him as deputy chief executive in charge of policy must surely be the ultimate policy wonk?For the past eight years, that role has been held by Anneliese Parkin, who has worked in the policy profession for more than 20 years. But now she’s now moving on to fresh pastures and the job is up for grabs.Parkin took only 12 years to rise fr...
Energy council says building more renewables will require policy change
Policy

Energy council says building more renewables will require policy change

Permissive resource consenting needed says Business Energy Council.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
Politics

Radio NZ board member another victim of the Kiri Allan saga

Jason Ake was told to avoid political activities in his crown role.

Daniel Dunkley 11:30am
Radio NZ board member another victim of the Kiri Allan saga
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

More Policy

Energy council says building more renewables will require policy change
Policy

Energy council says building more renewables will require policy change

Permissive resource consenting needed says Business Energy Council.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
Govt does U-turn on ETS settings
Policy

Govt does U-turn on ETS settings

ETS settings to be tightened from December onwards. 

Ian Llewellyn 25 Jul 2023
Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper
Policy

Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper

The housing agency believes its new delivery system can save $820m over four years.

Oliver Lewis 25 Jul 2023
Cracking down on land covenants could make things worse
Policy

Cracking down on land covenants could make things worse

Sometimes monopolies are good – think of patents.

Jem Traylen 25 Jul 2023