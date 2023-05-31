Menu
Business of Government: workforce data, the capital loses a taonga and more...

Mike Joy is a casualty of the Institute of Governance and Policy Studies' demise (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 31 May 2023
Public service workforce up almost 4% in 9 monthsHat tip to Anna Whyte at The Post for either spotting or being tipped off about the Public Service Commission’s latest release of workforce data.For the first time, the commission has published the data on a quarterly basis but made no announcement and the release has effectively been buried on a difficult to find page on its website.The government has plenty of reasons to be sensitive about the numbers given that National is promising to fund its tax cuts by cutting both the number of...
Fert tax: government under pressure to confirm
Primary Sector

The government says decisions are before cabinet.

Riley Kennedy 1:40pm
Technology

Commerce Commission will look at internet connectivity in rural areas

The Commerce Commission thinks rural internet consumers might be getting a raw deal.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:40am
Primary Sector

Synlait cuts milk price forecast

Weakening demand leads to a drop in the forecast base milk price.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:37am
Is the FMA trigger-happy with its special powers?
Policy

The FMA can compel silence from those it speaks to. Is it doing so too often?

David Chaplin 5:00am
Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise
Policy

Taxpayers spent time and money on trust disclosures that the government hasn't used.

Pattrick Smellie 30 May 2023
Govt broadens access to screen subsidy
Policy

The details will be ironed out by July.

Staff reporters 30 May 2023
More chances for NZ film in upgraded rebate scheme
Policy

Lower budget thresholds and a wider range of projects will be able to be funded.

Daniel Dunkley 30 May 2023