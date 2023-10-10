Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Car dealers brace for EV surge, ute slump

Car dealers brace for EV surge, ute slump
Hamilton EV is encouraging EV buyers to take advantage of the clean car discount before it's too late. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 10 Oct 2023
Consumers are holding off buying utes and other light commercial vehicles, betting on the possibility of a National-led government.The National party promised to axe the clean car discount – designed to accelerate decarbonisation of the transport sector by subsidising electric vehicles and imposing fees on high-emitting vehicles – from Dec 31 if it wins the election this weekend.Under the scheme, a new Toyota Hilux would incur a fee of up to $6,900, while a Tesla Model S would be subsidised up to $7,015.As Aimee Wiley, chief executi...
Commerce Commission could be given power to bust monopolies
Law & Regulation

Commerce Commission could be given power to bust monopolies

Labour commits to competition law review to give watchdog teeth to take on dominant firms.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:00pm
Markets

Arvida upbeat about 'green shoots' in housing market

However, the operating environment is still presenting challenges.

Ella Somers 1:27pm
Arvida upbeat about 'green shoots' in housing market
Markets

The Tina effect: the ads convincing Kiwis to sell cars to Turners

NZX-listed automotive group on track for $50 million profit and NZX50, analyst says.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:25pm
The Tina effect: the ads convincing Kiwis to sell cars to Turners

More Policy

Foresters seek judicial review over MPI fees
Primary Sector

Foresters seek judicial review over MPI fees

The legal papers were filed in the high court on Friday.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
Whaddya mean there's too many public servants?
Policy Analysis

Whaddya mean there's too many public servants?

BusinessDesk begins a new ongoing series this week.

Jem Traylen 09 Oct 2023
Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy
Policy Analysis

Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy

Are symbolic gestures enough to win NZ a bigger slice of the space industry pie?

Ben Moore 06 Oct 2023
Drop tariffs and move beyond FTAs, report
Policy

Drop tariffs and move beyond FTAs, report

Is it time we accepted NZ is at 'peak FTA'?

Dileepa Fonseka 06 Oct 2023