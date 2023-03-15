Menu
Carbon auction fails for first time as confidence falls

Climate change minister James Shaw will have some thinking to do after carbon auction is passed in. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
The first carbon auction of the year has failed for the first time since the process began, dealing a blow to the government's revenue-raising plans.The clearing price did not meet the confidential reserve price and as a result, there were no winning bids.All available units will be rolled over to the next auction in June, the second of four auctions this year.There were 4.475 million NZ Units (NZUs) offered with another 8m NZUs available in the cost containment reserve if the trigger price of $80.64 had been reached.Before the auction, NZU...
Record deficit is 'cause for concern'
The widening balance of payments deficit could increase borrowing costs for NZ.

Andy Fyers 4:05pm
Policy

Nash resigns police portfolio over call to commissioner

Chris Hipkins called the minister's action "unwise".

Staff reporters 2:30pm
Infrastructure

City Rail Link wants another $1.074b

Auckland council estimates the flooding and cyclone bill will cost as much as $1.2 billion.

Rebecca Howard and Oliver Lewis 10:27am
Policy

Chris Hipkins called the minister's action "unwise".

Staff reporters 2:30pm
IAG bolsters balance sheet in Gabrielle’s shadow
Finance

IAG bolsters balance sheet in Gabrielle’s shadow

NZ's insurers are well-placed despite the recent turbulence.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
$1.6b deficit looms for public broadcasters, board warned
Policy

$1.6b deficit looms for public broadcasters, board warned

TVNZ says fears RNZ and TVNZ could clock up losses of $1.6b are "too pessimistic".

Daniel Dunkley 14 Mar 2023
There's a fine political tradition of slamming profits
Finance

There's a fine political tradition of slamming profits

National Party finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis is just the latest politician to suggest profits are bad.

Jenny Ruth 14 Mar 2023