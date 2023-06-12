Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Carbon auction is set to fail

Carbon auction is set to fail
Uncertainty about the government's policy on forestry and land use is one of the many issues hanging over the carbon market. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 12 Jun 2023
It’s likely that the government’s carbon auction this week will fail to sell the available units and there's a chance the rest of the auctions this year will go the same way, says Jarden’s head of commodities, Nigel Brunel.This Wednesday, the second auction this year of New Zealand Units (NZUs, an equivalent to a tonne of carbon) will take place. On offer are 4.475 million NZUs. If they are sold, there will also be available the same amount carried over from the first auction that did not clear – the first time...
Not in anybody's backyard
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Not in anybody's backyard

Do people not like apartments or do we just not allow enough to be built?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Finance

Fintech Dosh beats drum against big bank profits

A new feature, Stashes, makes Dosh a more viable alternative to the big banks.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Fintech Dosh beats drum against big bank profits
Primary Sector

Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics

Are the wheels falling off He Waka Eke Noa? 

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics

More Policy

Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics
Primary Sector

Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics

Are the wheels falling off He Waka Eke Noa? 

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Proposed alcohol rules could see mass hospitality closures
Policy

Proposed alcohol rules could see mass hospitality closures

The number of alcohol licences is already down 23% over the past 12 years.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Electricity blackout risks have been reduced, but not ruled out
Policy

Electricity blackout risks have been reduced, but not ruled out

Winter is here and the electricity sector says it is as ready as it can be.

Ian Llewellyn 09 Jun 2023
Friedman's ghost raised in Directors Duties Bill
Policy

Friedman's ghost raised in Directors Duties Bill

The Directors Duties Bill completes its second reading in Parliament.

Ian Llewellyn 08 Jun 2023