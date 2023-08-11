Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased

Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased
Companies like Spark already report on their gender pay gap. (Image: Spark)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 11 Aug 2023
There’s no legislation to enforce it yet, but the government has announced plans that would require 900 companies to publicly report their gender pay gap.At an announcement on Friday, New Zealand's minister for women, Jan Tinetti, and workplace relations and safety associate minister, Priyanca Radhakrishnan, said the reporting rules would initially apply to entities with over 250 employees, extending later to those with over 100.From the 900 entities first subject to the reporting requirements, this would increase to al...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 11, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 11, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Gentailers' profits will be keenly scrutinised

The four large gentailers will soon start their annual earnings reports.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Gentailers' profits will be keenly scrutinised
Infrastructure

Green shoots for Fletcher by late next year?

Things might turn around for Fletcher a little earlier than anticipated.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Green shoots for Fletcher by late next year?

More Policy

One in four construction workers 'focus' on compliance
Policy

One in four construction workers 'focus' on compliance

It's time for "sensible and workable" law reform, an industry body says.

Brent Melville 5:00am
NZ banking more profitable than in other countries
Finance

NZ banking more profitable than in other countries

The preliminary findings “raise questions for us”, says the Commerce Commission.

Staff reporters 10 Aug 2023
Govt energy policy papers point to difficult issues
Policy

Govt energy policy papers point to difficult issues

Six energy policy consultation papers released.

Ian Llewellyn 09 Aug 2023
Business of Government: Act wants to stop work, the cost of campaign promises, and more...
Policy

Business of Government: Act wants to stop work, the cost of campaign promises, and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 09 Aug 2023