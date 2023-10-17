Menu
Corporate sustainability focus out of step with voters: Bill English

Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis head into their first post-election caucus meeting. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 17 Oct 2023
The election result is a warning to big business and fund managers that they are getting out of step with voters if they focus too heavily on sustainability and social and political issues, former National Party prime and finance minister Bill English says.In a wide-ranging interview with BusinessDesk for the Sharesies Shared Lunch podcast published today, English said businesses needed to ask themselves who their customers are.“It happens that in both Australia and New Zealand, the customers – given the opportunity to vote &nd...
NZ market lifts after surprise CPI data
The latest CPI data took the market by surprise.

Ella Somers 5:57pm
Further rate hikes look to be off the table

Annual inflation dropped back to 5.6%.

Rebecca Howard 3:31pm
Auckland airport sees ‘complementary’ relationship with new govt

The airport's CEO doesn't expect any negative impact from the new government.

Ella Somers 3:00pm
Pension prescription remains the same
Bolster KiwiSaver to improve pension system.  

Staff reporters 5:01pm
Avoiding Let's Get Wellington Moving's city deal fate
Learn from Let's Get Wellington Moving; don't "do that again", Linda Meade says.

Dileepa Fonseka 12 Oct 2023
Nats commit to OIA review – Labour won’t
The Official Information Act last underwent major reform in 1987.

Jem Traylen 11 Oct 2023
The Business of Government: public servants as political football and not much more ...
Our weekly roundup of public service news.

Jem Traylen 11 Oct 2023