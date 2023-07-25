Menu
Cracking down on land covenants could make things worse, says economist

Richard Meade. (Image: AUT)
Jem Traylen
Tue, 25 Jul 2023
In the second of a two-part series looking at the government’s latest investigation of anti-competitive land covenants, BusinessDesk talks to competition and regulatory specialist Richard Meade from Cognitus Economic Insight. Part one canvassed the views of duopoly-buster Tex Edwards.The government has anti-competitive land covenants in its crosshairs, but an economist who specialises in advising on competition and regulatory issues says the cure might be worse than the disease.Richard Meade, whose clients include corporations, iwi a...
