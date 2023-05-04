Menu
David Parker announces tax relief for flood-affected businesses

David Parker said eligible businesses would not have to pay tax on insurance or compensation they received for damaged buildings, plant or equipment. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Thu, 04 May 2023
Revenue minister David Parker has announced tax-relief measures for North Island businesses hit by recent flood damage.Unlike similar tax relief offered after earthquakes on the South Island, provision for possible managed retreat would be included.Parker said eligible businesses would not have to pay tax on insurance or compensation they received for damaged buildings, plant or equipment.“Normally, such payouts could result in taxable income, but a tax bill is the last thing needed by businesses struggling to get back on their feet,&rdqu...
'We let the people of Wellington down': KiwiRail chair
Infrastructure

'We let the people of Wellington down': KiwiRail chair

KiwiRail's bosses have appeared at a select committee to discuss Wellington's rail disruption.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
Property

New home consents fall 7.9% in the March 2023 year

A rise in multi-unit home consents has failed to offset a fall in standalone consents.

Staff reporters 12:20pm
Retail

Watch out, retailers: Briscoe’s Rod Duke is coming for your customers

Briscoe Group's managing director says there will be huge discounts – and he doesn't do redundancies.

Ella Somers 11:50am
