Primary Sector

Dairy down, beef and lamb up in ANZ's latest commodity index

Beef markets made the biggest gains. (Image: Unsplash)
Staff reporters
Thu, 04 May 2023
ANZ Bank sees positive signs in the dairy market globally despite a 4.9% fall in dairy prices month on month in April. The ANZ World Commodity Price Index fell 1.7% month on month in April. In local currency terms, the index lost 1.4% month on month, supported by a 0.4% easing of the NZ dollar in terms of the trade weighted index. The meat and fibre index gained 2.7% month on month in April. Prices for both lamb and beef improved, but the beef markets made the biggest gains. ANZ noted that beef demand tended to be more...
'We let the people of Wellington down': KiwiRail chair
Infrastructure

KiwiRail's bosses have appeared at a select committee to discuss Wellington's rail disruption.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
Property

New home consents fall 7.9% in the March 2023 year

A rise in multi-unit home consents has failed to offset a fall in standalone consents.

Staff reporters 12:20pm
Retail

Watch out, retailers: Briscoe’s Rod Duke is coming for your customers

Briscoe Group's managing director says there will be huge discounts – and he doesn't do redundancies.

Ella Somers 11:50am
