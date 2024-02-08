Menu
'Easing the pressure': govt kills Auckland regional fuel tax

Aucklanders pay a regional fuel tax of 11.5 cents a litre to help fund transport projects in the city. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 08 Feb 2024
The government says it will remove the 11.5 cents a litre Auckland regional fuel tax from July 1, framing it as cost-of-living relief. The tax, which the three parties in government campaigned on axing, was introduced in 2018 to help pay for much-needed transport infrastructure. Immediately after prime minister Christopher Luxon and transport minister Simeon Brown announced the end of the tax, the city's mayor Wayne Brown said its removal would result in a $1.2 billion shortfall over the next four years, leading to the prospect of...
