Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

EV sales surge ahead of election

EV sales surge ahead of election
EV sales rise ahead of National's pledge to scrap subsidy. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 03 Oct 2023
Sales of new electric cars hit a record in September – at least in terms of share of the market – ahead of the likely election of a National-led government.On the flipside, sales of higher-emission vehicles stalled.If elected, National has pledged to scrap the Clean Car Discount and the associated “ute tax” on high-emission vehicles within its first 100 days.The party said it will support long-term EV adoption by expanding subsidies for public charges to support a network of 10,000 public chargers by 2030.Of 8,150 new pa...
NZ market flat as RBA hits the handbrake
Markets Market close

NZ market flat as RBA hits the handbrake

Investors await the RBNZ's monetary decision – will it mirror the RBA's move?

Ella Somers 5:58pm
Policy

Government department downsizes Christmas

Justice ministry cuts back on Christmas. 

Jem Traylen 3:03pm
Government department downsizes Christmas
Policy

Ana Maria Rivera: A nurse training school still sits empty. Why?

If the nursing shortage is so bad, why is a private nurse training school unused?

Ana Maria Rivera 12:00pm
A nurse training school still sits empty. Why?