Fiscal update and mini-budget set for Dec 20

Finance minister Nicola Willis has put the emphasis on mini for her upcoming mini-budget. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 04 Dec 2023
Treasury’s half-year economic and fiscal update will be released on Dec 20, which the government had indicated will be turned into a mini-budget.The update of the government’s books takes greater than usual significance as finance minister Nicola Willis has indicated there will be some form of mini-budget as the coalition government puts into place its fiscal and policy plane.Willis has said early briefings suggested the outgoing Labour government had left "some nasty surprises" in the form of "pretty significant"...
CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer
Law & Regulation

CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer

Long-running legal battle comes to a hearing in Christchurch.

Ian Llewellyn 3:10pm
Infrastructure

US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound

Gentrack queries Koch-owned firm's win. DIA says there will be an 'off-ramp'. 

Rebecca Stevenson 10:08am
US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, December 04, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, December 04, 2023

More Policy

Mayor v minister: Wellington’s Golden Mile will be a test for both
Policy Analysis

Mayor v minister: Wellington’s Golden Mile will be a test for both

Simeon Brown can use the Golden Mile as a bargaining chip if he's unable to stop it.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
NZ in 'crosshairs' at global COP28 talks
Primary Sector

NZ in 'crosshairs' at global COP28 talks

Agriculture is on the agenda in a major way for the first time.

Riley Kennedy and Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Air NZ's A-list influencer play
Economy Analysis

Air NZ's A-list influencer play

Air New Zealand's day of the bigwigs gives corporates a say. 

Pattrick Smellie 02 Dec 2023
The RBNZ looks to have one more hike up its sleeve
Economy

The RBNZ looks to have one more hike up its sleeve

There is a 75% chance of another 25 basis point rate hike. 

Rebecca Howard 30 Nov 2023