Flurry of legal action expected over environmental policy changes

The new government will weaken environmental protection, activists fear. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 28 Nov 2023
The new government can expect a flurry of legal action on its planned changes to environmental and planning policy, says Environmental Defence Society chief executive Gary Taylor.The government is promising to amend a raft of national planning rules, stop a review of the emissions trading scheme (ETS) and make other policy changes, which Taylor said could weaken environmental outcomes.“These will all have to be lawful and consistent with other law,” Taylor said. “A lot of the progress that has been made in the past several adm...
