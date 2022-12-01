Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Full steam ahead on Three Waters reforms: bill before Christmas

Full steam ahead on Three Waters reforms: bill before Christmas
Local government minister Nanaia Mahuta meets Auckland mayor Wayne Brown on three waters reform last month (Image: Auckland Council)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 01 Dec 2022
The government will use its parliamentary majority to push through its unpopular Three Waters Reform Programme before the next election. The second tranche of legislation to complete the reforms is due in parliament before Christmas.A spokesman for the leader of the House, Chris Hipkins, confirmed that legislation to set up an economic regulation regime to control price-setting by the proposed four new regional water entities will be introduced either next week or the week after.If it's not introduced before Christmas, the legislation...
World

HSBC reviews NZ business

HSBC was the first overseas lender to get a New Zealand banking licence. 

Bloomberg 10:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Climate change dominates Fieldays agenda

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern says "we want to lead the charge". 

Rebecca Howard 6:00am

More Policy

Energy

Exporting hydrogen will force policy decisions

Selling green hydrogen overseas would be exporting water and renewable energy.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Public sector Free

Does cronyism exist in our public service?

Many front-line public servants think recruitment processes are unfair.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Primary Sector

Govt backs down on sequestration

On-farm sequestration will be crucial to reducing agricultural emissions.

Rebecca Howard 30 Nov 2022
Finance

RBNZ wants housing removed from its remit

Annual house price inflation peaked at more than 30% in November 2021.

Jenny Ruth 30 Nov 2022