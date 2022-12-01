Full steam ahead on Three Waters reforms: bill before Christmas

Local government minister Nanaia Mahuta meets Auckland mayor Wayne Brown on three waters reform last month (Image: Auckland Council)

The government will use its parliamentary majority to push through its unpopular Three Waters Reform Programme before the next election. The second tranche of legislation to complete the reforms is due in parliament before Christmas.A spokesman for the leader of the House, Chris Hipkins, confirmed that legislation to set up an economic regulation regime to control price-setting by the proposed four new regional water entities will be introduced either next week or the week after.If it's not introduced before Christmas, the legislation...