Global energy crisis washes up on NZ's shores

Russia's invasion of Ukraine may seem far away from NZ, but a report says its impact is hitting the local energy sector. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 02 Jun 2023
New Zealand is well placed to decarbonise and weather the global energy crisis, but more needs to be done to reduce investment uncertainties and costs, an international study has found.The research study by GHD (a global professional services company) looks at the current energy crisis, what is driving it and what can be done to solve the problems it is causing.The ‘Shocked’ survey of 450 senior decision-makers in the energy sector from across the globe found 94% believe the current energy crisis is the greatest to have impacted the...
