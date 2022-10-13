See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched

Govt dishes out $192m for projects across the regions

Staff reporters
Thu, 13 Oct 2022

Housing Minister Megan Woods says the investment was made possible due to strong economic management and an advantageous global fiscal position. (Image NZME)
Housing Minister Megan Woods has announced the government will invest $192 million for several housing developments and infrastructure projects across parts of regional New Zealand.This will enable 11,500 homes to be built over the next 10 to 15 years, including public, affordable, market and papakāinga housing (housing on ancestral Māori land), the minister said today in Hastings.The projects include roading improvements and upgrades to the wastewater network in Hastings, about two kilometres of new stormwater pipes in Lower Hutt and a new ret...

