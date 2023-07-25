Menu
Govt does U-turn on ETS settings

After a collapse in carbon price and a judicial knockback, climate change minister James Shaw has got his way on the ETS. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 25 Jul 2023
After a collapse in carbon prices and a judicial knockback, the government has reversed emissions trading settings.The rejection of the Climate Change Commission’s (CCC) advice to tighten emissions trading scheme (ETS) settings late last year – due to inflationary fears – was the first in a series of government moves which resulted in carbon prices collapsing from nearly $90 to below $35.The high court recently ordered climate change minister James Shaw to reconsider the basis for the settings decision saying they didn't r...
F&P Healthcare leads NZ market down after day of gains
The S&P/NZX 50 Index started falling at lunchtime and closed at 11,933.86.

Graham Skellern 25 Jul 2023
Victoria University's iPredict successor fights on in the US courts

The ruling allows PredictIt to keep running pending an appeal against its closure.

Greg Hurrell 25 Jul 2023
The EMA's election wish list asks for a change in attitude

Looser foreign investment rules are just one item on the wish list.

Rebecca Howard 25 Jul 2023
Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper
The housing agency believes its new delivery system can save $820m over four years.

Oliver Lewis 25 Jul 2023
Cracking down on land covenants could make things worse
Sometimes monopolies are good – think of patents.

Jem Traylen 25 Jul 2023
Crackdown on covenants a waste of time, says 2degrees founder
Tex Edwards believes NZ is 20 years behind other countries in fixing competition issues.

Jem Traylen 24 Jul 2023
National research priorities cleared for final cabinet approval in science shakeup
The government will play a greater role in science research if a new system is approved.

Greg Hurrell 21 Jul 2023