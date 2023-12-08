Menu
Govt faces tricky balance in retirement village law reform

The government will be walking a fine line. (Image: Deposit Photos)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Fri, 08 Dec 2023
The government will have to juggle competing tensions between aggrieved pensioners who feel they’re being taken advantage of against more intense cash demands on retirement village operators racing to build more units. The National-New Zealand First coalition agreed to progress a review of the Retirement Villages Act by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to test whether the 20-year-old regime remains fit for purpose.The coalition agreement kept the pension age of eligibility at 65 and included a number of commitments,...
What happened to NZ Rugby’s $100m capital raise
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: What happened to NZ Rugby’s $100m capital raise

NZR has an inordinate amount on its plate right now.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Infrastructure

Peters vows government will stick to Scott Base budget

Peters says the government wants options within existing budgets for Scott Base.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:05pm
Peters vows government will stick to Scott Base budget
Law & Regulation

NZ courts give GenAI thumbs up, with a warning

New guidelines recognise the value and risks of the tech de jour.

Ben Moore 11:45am
NZ courts give GenAI thumbs up, with a warning

More Policy

Record low interest ensures carbon auction failure
Policy

Record low interest ensures carbon auction failure

It means the govt will have less money for its fiscal plans.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Dec 2023
Last carbon auction of year fails to clear
Policy

Last carbon auction of year fails to clear

$900 miilion has slipped through the government's fingers.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Dec 2023
Business of Government: and so it begins …
Policy

Business of Government: and so it begins …

Our weekly roundup of public sector news

Jem Traylen 06 Dec 2023
Mayor v minister: Wellington’s Golden Mile will be a test for both
Policy Analysis

Mayor v minister: Wellington’s Golden Mile will be a test for both

Simeon Brown can use the Golden Mile as a bargaining chip if he's unable to stop it.

Jem Traylen 04 Dec 2023