Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Govt gives all-clear for Entain to run TAB; releases long-awaited greyhound report

Govt gives all-clear for Entain to run TAB; releases long-awaited greyhound report
Kieran McAnulty described the approval of the Entain deal as one of the most significant days in NZ racing history. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 23 May 2023
The government has rubber-stamped the deal that will see British-owned Entain take over the running of TAB NZ’s operations, pumping nearly $1 billion into the local racing industry over the next five years.The 25-year partnership, signed in March, was contingent on receiving approval from racing minister Kieran McAnulty, who is also an ex-bookie.In recent years, TAB NZ has faced increasing financial pressures, largely due to competition from offshore gambling websites.The agreement provides an upfront payment of $150 million after the app...
Warnings of electricity blackouts this winter
Energy

Warnings of electricity blackouts this winter

Peak demand has been rising more quickly than overall electricity demand.

Ian Llewellyn 2:45pm
Bloomberg

What happens if America defaults on its debt?

Default scenarios span from localised pain to Dimon’s "panic".

Bloomberg 1:50pm
What happens if America defaults on its debt?
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Winning friends and influencing people in the Indo-Pacific

The best salespeople are genuinely interested in people, and the US is certainly trying.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:00am
Winning friends and influencing people in the Indo-Pacific

More Policy

Officials looking into household carbon dividend
Policy

Officials looking into household carbon dividend

Revenue from the ETS or a carbon tax could be recycled back to households.

Ian Llewellyn and Oliver Lewis 5:00am
RBNZ could hike 50 basis points and signal more to come
Economy

RBNZ could hike 50 basis points and signal more to come

Economists are certain of a hike, but the NZIER Shadow Board is divided.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Spin and spend – 2023 budget verdict
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Spin and spend – 2023 budget verdict

NZ’s strong fiscal position remains but is increasingly at risk.

Cameron Bagrie 22 May 2023
Bullying rife in NZ workplaces, study shows
Policy

Bullying rife in NZ workplaces, study shows

More than nine in 10 workers have experienced intermittent bullying in the past year.

Oliver Lewis 22 May 2023