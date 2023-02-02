Govt says energy timetable is appropriate, welcomes passion for Onslow

Energy minister Megan Woods agrees big decisions need to be made but the timing schedule is appropriate. (Image: Getty)

Taking two years to finalise an energy strategy remains appropriate because of the importance of getting it right, says energy minister Megan Wood.Environment commissioner Simon Upton has written to the minister suggesting that not completing an overarching energy strategy by the end of 2024 would pose risks. He urged her to move more swiftly as the sector and policymakers deal with a range of separate, but often linked issues, each of which could shape the direction of the future energy system.Woods has now replied, saying she agrees that New...