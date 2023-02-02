Menu
Govt says energy timetable is appropriate, welcomes passion for Onslow

Energy minister Megan Woods agrees big decisions need to be made but the timing schedule is appropriate. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 02 Feb 2023
Taking two years to finalise an energy strategy remains appropriate because of the importance of getting it right, says energy minister Megan Wood.Environment commissioner Simon Upton has written to the minister suggesting that not completing an overarching energy strategy by the end of 2024 would pose risks. He urged her to move more swiftly as the sector and policymakers deal with a range of separate, but often linked issues, each of which could shape the direction of the future energy system.Woods has now replied, saying she agrees that New...
Economy

A 50-basis-point rate hike is hardly a respite

While 50 may seem better than 75 basis points, it's still a hefty lift.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Foodstuffs takes softly-softly approach to regulation

Newbie minister Duncan Webb will usher the bill through the House.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Property

High-flying Queenstown loses ground to Airbnb

The town is rising in the ranks as a global destination, but where will tourists stay?

Brent Melville 5:00am

More Policy

Finance

Lawmakers, regulators start crackdown on crypto

The EU plans to make the cost of holding cryptocurrency prohibitive.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Economy

Govt extends half-price public transport, cut on fuel excise tax

The latest extension will run until June 30 this year.

Riley Kennedy 01 Feb 2023
Public sector

Late payment law needs focus

The Business Payments Practices Bill would require large companies to publicly report their payment practices.

Jem Traylen 01 Feb 2023
Infrastructure

Hipkins puts three waters on his hit list

Chris Hipkins is putting a three waters policy "reset" on the agenda.

Pattrick Smellie 31 Jan 2023