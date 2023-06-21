Menu
Govt softens proposed skilled migrant changes

The govt has announced its final proposals for immigration changes. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 21 Jun 2023
The government has rebalanced some of its planned skilled migrant category changes away from an earlier version of the policy which looked like it could remove pathways to residency for some large categories of skilled migrants.Final proposals have also extended the amount of time a person will be able to stay in the country on an accredited employer work visa from three years to five. After this period they will have to leave the country for at least 12 months. Immigration minister Michael Wood said the new changes would help fill worker...
Fletcher Building downgrades forecast due to slow house sales
Business

Fletcher Building downgrades forecast due to slow house sales

Fletcher Building has pulled back its forecast Ebit during an investor presentation.

Staff reporters 9:32am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

David Chaplin: KiwiSaver on the cusp of $100 billion

Will the current cost of living crisis stop Kiwisaver from topping $100 billion?

David Chaplin 5:00am
More Policy

Business of Government: advice takes its toll, politicised public servants and more...
Policy

Business of Government: advice takes its toll, politicised public servants and more...

A weekly round-up of public service news, job vacancies and new appointments.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Local government reforms suggested
Policy

Local government reforms suggested

The review suggests four-year terms, new funding tools and restructuring the sector.

Oliver Lewis 20 Jun 2023
ETS reforms called a 'dog' that will only cause more uncertainty
Policy

ETS reforms called a 'dog' that will only cause more uncertainty

ETS reform a sign of government “ineptitude” in policymaking.

Ian Llewellyn 20 Jun 2023
NZ will continue to fight for the relevance of the WTO
Primary Sector

NZ will continue to fight for the relevance of the WTO

Trade – along with politics – was on the Fieldays agenda.

Rebecca Howard 20 Jun 2023