Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Greens propose wealth tax to pay for guaranteed minimum income and tax cut

Greens propose wealth tax to pay for guaranteed minimum income and tax cut
The Greens announced their tax policy at an event in Ponsonby on Sunday. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 12 Jun 2023
The Green party wants to bring in a wealth tax and a tax on trust assets and to levy one of the highest corporate tax rates among developed countries. The taxes would pay for a guaranteed minimum income and other measures targeted at middle-to-low-income earners, including a tax-free income threshold.Proposed changes to the tax system announced on Sunday by the Green party included:A 2.5% wealth tax on net assets of over $2 million for individuals (or $4m for families).A 1.5% tax on trust assets.An income-free tax threshold of $10,000.A 45...
Agriculture emissions pricing should be delayed, says National
Primary Sector

Agriculture emissions pricing should be delayed, says National

The party would set up an independent board to set the emissions price.

Riley Kennedy 1:40pm
Finance

Revenue falls for NZ arm of Nutricia for third year

The company is owned by the global Danone Group.

Riley Kennedy 12:30pm
Revenue falls for NZ arm of Nutricia for third year
Property

Ruapehu season at stake as MBIE accused of backdoor deals

Iwi and stakeholders want the sale process "paused" until after the ski season.

Brent Melville 11:30am
Ruapehu season at stake as MBIE accused of backdoor deals

More Policy

National party opens door to change on genetic engineering
Policy

National party opens door to change on genetic engineering

National has re-opened an old debate, but the reaction so far has been muted.

Dileepa Fonseka 9:00am
Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics
Primary Sector

Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics

Are the wheels falling off He Waka Eke Noa? 

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Carbon auction is set to fail
Policy

Carbon auction is set to fail

Possibly every carbon auction this year could fail.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Proposed alcohol rules could see mass hospitality closures
Policy

Proposed alcohol rules could see mass hospitality closures

The number of alcohol licences is already down 23% over the past 12 years.

Brent Melville 5:00am