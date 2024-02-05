Menu
'Hard landing': Ministry warns of construction sector woes
Mon, 05 Feb 2024
With building consents falling below market capacity, the construction sector could be heading for a hard landing, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has warned.The ministry made the assessment in its briefing to the incoming minister, which was published a day before Statistics New Zealand released building consent figures showing annual consents had fallen 25% to 37,239 in 2023.In its briefing, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) said consents could fall further to around 32,000 in 2024, which would be the lowest ye...
