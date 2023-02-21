Menu
Hipkins back to basics but light on new policy

Chris Hipkins outlined his government's priorities to parliament today. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 21 Feb 2023
Recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle and a government “getting back to basics” was the focus of prime minister Chris Hipkins' opening statement to parliament.The speech outlining the government’s priorities was light on any new announcements on where Hipkins' policy refocus is heading. Instead, it was a reiteration of current policy and recent policy changes, such as dropping the Radio New Zealand and TVNZ merger.However, one project that many pundits have been picking for the chop – Auckland light rail – would...
Legal setback for three councils fighting three waters

High court rules it doesn't have the right to interfere with three waters legislation.

Greg Hurrell 4:22pm
Revenue rises, profit slips in PGG Wrightson's first half

The company reported a net profit of $21.2m for the six-month period to Dec 31.

Riley Kennedy 3:32pm
Mercury Energy has a wet, wet, wet result

The gentailer's half-year results have been dominated by rain.

Ian Llewellyn 1:55pm

Finance minister: Budget '23 will be tight

The availability and cost of food are going to have a big impact in the coming months.

Riley Kennedy 17 Feb 2023
Forest owners want revamp of ban on genetic technology

NZ is "out of step" with much of the world on genetic technology.

Rebecca Howard 17 Feb 2023
Southern sun throws shade on housing reforms

Christchurch is attempting to modify nationwide housing rules, because of the sun.

Oliver Lewis 17 Feb 2023
Govt frees up credit for emergency loans

Cabinet will look to extend the exemptions on Monday.

Staff reporters 16 Feb 2023