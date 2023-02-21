Hipkins back to basics but light on new policy

Chris Hipkins outlined his government's priorities to parliament today. (Image: Getty)

Recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle and a government “getting back to basics” was the focus of prime minister Chris Hipkins' opening statement to parliament.The speech outlining the government’s priorities was light on any new announcements on where Hipkins' policy refocus is heading. Instead, it was a reiteration of current policy and recent policy changes, such as dropping the Radio New Zealand and TVNZ merger.However, one project that many pundits have been picking for the chop – Auckland light rail – would...