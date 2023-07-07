Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Hipkins gets frank about security and China

Hipkins gets frank about security and China
Chris Hipkins describes China as our "most complex" relationship.
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 07 Jul 2023
The government is preparing to release the country’s first national security strategy, prime minister Chris Hipkins announced today on the eve of his departure for a Nato summit in Lithuania.Fresh from a foreign policy and trade mission to China last week, Hipkins outlined the government’s thinking on how and why New Zealand needed to “protect our national security and advance our national interests in a more contested and difficult world”.Speaking to a large group of foreign diplomats stationed in NZ for an Institute of...
BNZ Connect: How to build resilience at work
Business Advice Free Partner content

BNZ Connect: How to build resilience at work

BusinessDesk has worked with BNZ on this video series. The need for grit and resilience in 2023 is clear, but how do you grow this in the workplace? In this episode of BNZ Connect, Frances Cook talks to Michael Fooks, managing director of training at sales performance company Ind...

3:00pm
Property

Consentgate: 40 councils could be impacted

More than 1,000 properties could be affected by consenting irregularities.

Brent Melville 2:12pm
Consentgate: 40 councils could be impacted
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: NRL’s ‘unholy row’ with its players could cost it big time

No players’ association has ever pulled the “media ban” card before.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
NRL’s ‘unholy row’ with its players could cost it big time

More Policy

NZ Pork welcomes country of origin recommendation
Primary Sector

NZ Pork welcomes country of origin recommendation

The advertising of some pork products as “made in New Zealand” can be misleading.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Crown debt backing essential in three waters early phase
Policy

Crown debt backing essential in three waters early phase

The new water entities will be a "very ambiguous" credit risk at first.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Union calls Nats’ proposed third medical school a ‘vanity’ project
Policy

Union calls Nats’ proposed third medical school a ‘vanity’ project

It says the party should boost the existing two schools instead.

Staff reporters 06 Jul 2023
Speculation as expected release of key energy papers is pushed back
Policy

Speculation as expected release of key energy papers is pushed back

 Reasons given for the delay have varied from source to source.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Jul 2023