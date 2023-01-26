Menu
Hipkins uses first outing as PM to repair business relationship

PM Chris Hipkins talks to reporters after meeting with business leaders in Auckland today. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 26 Jan 2023
Chris Hipkins has used his first official outing as prime minister to reassure some of the country’s most high-profile business leaders that his government will listen to them.Hipkins was sworn into the top political job yesterday following Jacinda Ardern’s surprise resignation last week. Just 24 hours into the job, he travelled to Auckland, which he referred to as the “economic powerhouse” of the country, to meet with about 30 of the country’s top business leaders at the Auckland Chamber of Commerce.Among the...
Markets

NZ tech stocks have a mixed day

 Across the main board, 47 stocks fell and 80 rose.

Ella Somers 5:59pm
Media

New investor on the cards for National Business Review

Owner Todd Scott stressed he hasn't sold to the Murdochs.

Staff reporters 11:05am
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 10:10am

