Hipkins uses first outing as PM to repair business relationship

PM Chris Hipkins talks to reporters after meeting with business leaders in Auckland today. (Image: Getty)

Chris Hipkins has used his first official outing as prime minister to reassure some of the country’s most high-profile business leaders that his government will listen to them.Hipkins was sworn into the top political job yesterday following Jacinda Ardern’s surprise resignation last week. Just 24 hours into the job, he travelled to Auckland, which he referred to as the “economic powerhouse” of the country, to meet with about 30 of the country’s top business leaders at the Auckland Chamber of Commerce.Among the...