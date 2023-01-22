Menu
Hipkins wants business in the tent
Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni at the media standup. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Sun, 22 Jan 2023
Incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins wants to bring the business community along with him as he tries to smooth the edges of a looming recession. Talking to media after his Labour party colleagues unanimously voted him their new leader, Hipkins said he will focus on “bread and butter issues people care about” as a global economic slowdown crimps household spending, particularly for lower- and middle-income families. “My government will bring a strong clarity, sense of purpose, and priority to helping New Zealanders...
