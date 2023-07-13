Menu
James Shaw concedes ETS decisions flawed in law

James Shaw admits cabinet's ETS decision-making was not in line with law. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 13 Jul 2023
Emissions trading scheme settings are to be reviewed after climate change minister James Shaw admitted he made errors in law.Last year, the government declined to follow the Climate Change Commission's advice on tightening emissions trading scheme (ETS) settings. It was the first of a series of decisions and moves by the government, which sent carbon prices plunging from nearly $90 to below $40 now.It was clear at the time that Shaw had argued against the decision but was overruled by his cabinet colleagues.Lawyers for Climate Action NZ Inc...
