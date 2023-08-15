Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Labour pledges paid parental leave for partners

Labour pledges paid parental leave for partners
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 15 Aug 2023
Labour has pledged to give people four weeks of paid leave when their partner has a baby.If elected, the new scheme will be phased in from July 2024 and is in addition to the current statutory entitlement of two weeks of unpaid leave.The new paid leave entitlement could be taken concurrently or consecutively with the primary carer’s statutory leave.Labour leader Chris Hipkins said in a statement that the government would entirely pay the new leave entitlement but gave no detail on costs.Labour recently voted down a National party bill pro...
Parliamentary committee to review managed retreat
Climate change

Parliamentary committee to review managed retreat

Cross-party consensus is essential for a long-term approach. 

Staff reporters 9:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Retail

Pattrick Smellie: Can a regulator really monitor a GST cut?

The threat of regulation is already changing supermarket behaviour.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Can a regulator really monitor a GST cut?