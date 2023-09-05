Menu
Labour slams Act's laissez-faire science policies as "ungrounded in reality"

Callaghan Innovation distributes grants to technology-based businesses for research and development. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 05 Sep 2023
The government has slammed Act’s plans to scrap Callaghan Innovation, and says its laissez-faire thinking is anti-science and ungrounded in reality.Callaghan Innovation, set up in 2013, was a brainchild of the previous National government, and has received broad bipartisan support. National has refused to make any comment on Act’s policy on Callaghan Innovation, which distributes grants to technology-based businesses for research and development and commercialisation opportunities.Act referred to Callaghan Innovation in its Aug...
'Substantive concerns' over harbour crossing proposal
Infrastructure Exclusive

'Substantive concerns' over harbour crossing proposal

Officials raised concerns and warned against prematurely announcing a preferred option.

Oliver Lewis 11:44am
Bloomberg

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce steps down early

Joyce is to step down tomorrow, after a horror final few weeks.

Bloomberg 11:38am
Markets

SkyCity: the most expensive complaint in NZ history?

Department limited to either a $5,000 fine or licence suspension.

Brent Melville 11:11am
Has strategic policy lost its muscle memory?
Policy Peter's Principles – Analysis

Has strategic policy lost its muscle memory?

Long-term insights briefings are now a legal requirement of government departments.

Nikitin Sallee 5:00am
Does anyone care how much election promises really cost?
Policy Analysis

Does anyone care how much election promises really cost?

The election race is heating up as promises are being thrown left and right.

Jem Traylen 04 Sep 2023
Meat industry serves up briefing to new govt
Primary Sector

Meat industry serves up briefing to new govt

The sector's wish list gives future ministers plenty to chew on.

Riley Kennedy 04 Sep 2023
James Gardner-Hopkins legal win overturned
Policy

James Gardner-Hopkins legal win overturned

A judge was within his rights not to appoint the disgraced lawyer to a consenting panel.

Oliver Lewis 01 Sep 2023