Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Local government reforms suggested

Local government reforms suggested
The future of local government: a lot of work ahead. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 20 Jun 2023
A two-year process looking at the future of local government has culminated in a final report and 17 key recommendations, including long-debated revenue fixes.The report, produced by an independent panel as part of a process initiated by former local government minister Nanaia Mahuta, was released on Tuesday.Lobby groups such as Infrastructure New Zealand (INZ) welcomed the release of the report, with INZ calling for political parties to implement key recommendations from it in the 100 days following the election.Any action before then seems un...
NZX50 rises as consumer confidence remains poor
Markets Market close

NZX50 rises as consumer confidence remains poor

Property stocks edged up amongst a flat day.

Ella Somers 6:00pm
Politics charts

Election 2023: Polls remain deadlocked

The right has a slight lead in our average, but the margins remain very fine.

Andy Fyers 4:46pm
Election 2023: Polls remain deadlocked
Bloomberg

US-China rift eases after Blinken trip, but frictions remain

The secretary of state became the highest-level official to visit Beijing in five years.

Bloomberg 2:46pm
US-China rift eases after Blinken trip, but frictions remain

More Policy

ETS reforms called a 'dog' that will only cause more uncertainty
Policy

ETS reforms called a 'dog' that will only cause more uncertainty

ETS reform a sign of government “ineptitude” in policymaking.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
NZ will continue to fight for the relevance of the WTO
Primary Sector

NZ will continue to fight for the relevance of the WTO

Trade – along with politics – was on the Fieldays agenda.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Petition over 'inequalities' facing local pork farmers fails
Primary Sector

Petition over 'inequalities' facing local pork farmers fails

The petition was considered by parliament's primary production select committee.

Riley Kennedy 19 Jun 2023
ETS reform options come with costs and controversy
Primary Sector

ETS reform options come with costs and controversy

Four ETS options have been outlined, one to keep the existing scheme – and three others.

Ian Llewellyn 19 Jun 2023