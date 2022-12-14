Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Michael Wood reconfirms support for Auckland port move

Michael Wood reconfirms support for Auckland port move
The government and Auckland mayor Wayne Brown both support moving Ports of Auckland. (Image: POAL)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 14 Dec 2022
How land used by Ports of Auckland (POAL) is freed up for other uses is ultimately a matter for mayor Wayne Brown and the council, the transport minister says. On Monday, POAL board chair Jan Dawson issued a press statement accusing Brown of predetermining the outcome of a joined-up transport plan for Auckland announced recently by the mayor and the minister. Her comment was in response to a statement from Brown outlining proposed dates by which different parts of the port, which sits on valuable waterfront land, could be released for...
Markets Free

NZ market flat as US inflation data surprises

In the US, the consumer price index for November rose 0.1% on the month, versus a forecast for a 0.3% gain. 

Ella Somers 6:06pm
Infrastructure

Kāinga Ora slashes building times and red tape

Kāinga Ora says it's loading up debt to clear a backlog of work.

Greg Hurrell 5:30pm
Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr grilled over high staff turnover

The Reserve Bank’s staff turnover in the year ended June was 21.7% while the Public Service Commission’s data showed turnover in the public service as a whole had been 17.3%.

Jenny Ruth 4:58pm

More Policy

Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr grilled over high staff turnover

The Reserve Bank’s staff turnover in the year ended June was 21.7% while the Public Service Commission’s data showed turnover in the public service as a whole had been 17.3%.

Jenny Ruth 4:58pm
Finance

RBNZ's money-printing losses shrank in November

Bond yields have fallen, reducing the QE losses the Reserve Bank has suffered.

Staff reporters 4:45pm
Law & Regulation

Greyhound industry could face closure

The greyhound industry could be shut down or strictly monitored.

Staff reporters 2:55pm
Policy

New environment secretary appointed

Councils may welcome a new environment policy boss who has experience of their part in the system.

Ian Llewellyn 1:25pm