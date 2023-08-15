Menu
MPs begin their last session of this Parliament with one eye on keeping their jobs

MPs begin their last session in this Parliament on Tuesday. (Image: Parliament)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 15 Aug 2023
On Tuesday, MPs will begin the last session of this Parliament with one eye on the future and the other looking back at what might have been.For some of the MPs, it will be their last few weeks on the job as they rise to hit the campaign trail ahead of the October election.There are six valedictory speeches scheduled this week. Going by the polls, many lower-ranked Labour list MPs will also be unknowingly making their valedictories on subjects they have little interest in.Any parliament’s last sitting days before it is dissolved are a bit...
Parliamentary committee to review managed retreat
Climate change

Cross-party consensus is essential for a long-term approach. 

Staff reporters 9:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Retail

Pattrick Smellie: Can a regulator really monitor a GST cut?

The threat of regulation is already changing supermarket behaviour.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Labour pledges paid parental leave for partners
Policy

Labour has pledged to give people four weeks of paid leave when their partner has a baby.If elected, the new scheme will be phased in from July 2024 and is in addition to the current statutory entitlement of two weeks of unpaid leave.The new paid leave entitlement could be taken...

Staff reporters 5:00am
Removal of commercial tax writeoffs – Labour makes another major U-turn
Policy

The reinstatement of tax depreciation was intended as a permanent fixture.

Brent Melville 14 Aug 2023
Labour and tax: how do you like them apples?
Policy

Labour's GST cut on fresh produce overshadows a big tax cut for working families.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Aug 2023
Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased
Policy

The government has released details of its planned gender pay gap reporting regime.

Oliver Lewis 11 Aug 2023