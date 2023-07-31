Menu
National reveals its $24 billion transport plan

National wants to see more roads of national significance, like the new Pūhoi to Warkworth highway. (Image: Waka Kotahi)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 31 Jul 2023
National is promising to build 13 new major roads as part of a transport package costed by the party at $24 billion – a figure critics say is far too low.Christopher Luxon, Simeon Brown and Chris Bishop jointly fronted the transport for the future policy announcement on Monday, which includes a massive spend-up on new roads of national significance and the cancellation of Auckland light rail and Let’s Get Wellington Moving.The party promised to release a new government policy statement on land transport, which directs spending prior...
