National will set consultant spending caps for each agency

National will set consultant spending caps for each agency
The National party's finance spokesperson, Nicola Willis. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 06 Sep 2023
The cap is back, but this time, it would be on the amount that each individual agency can spend on contractors and consultants.The National party's finance spokesperson, Nicola Willis, told BusinessDesk that if elected, National would instruct chief executives to report their budgets for contractors and consultants this side of Christmas.“We will then set caps for each department, and they’ll be required to stick within them,” Willis said.When asked about the possibility of a cap on public servants as well, she s...
