Nats announce tax policy
National's leader, Christopher Luxon. (Image: Pattrick Smellie/BD)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 30 Aug 2023
National party leader Christopher Luxon and finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis say their tax policy will deliver $14.6 billion of tax cuts – higher than expected.The plan is paid for by about $8.4b of cuts and $6.2b of revenue increases, including taxing foreign buyers – after National ends the foreign buyers ban for some homes, online gambling, and raising visa charges.Luxon said the plan would target the “squeezed middle” by lifting income tax brackets to compensate for inflation. The party has called it a “Back P...
National's electorally competitive tax policy

"Tax relief is coming, no matter how badly Labour has ruined the joint": Nicola Willis.

Pattrick Smellie 2:20pm
China banks to cut rates on mortgages, deposits in stimulus push

China’s state banks are being enlisted to support its economy.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Slow freight turnaround sees Move stumble to $7.2m net loss

The freight division was hit by weather, new shipping business gets off to a slow start.

Brent Melville 10:40am
Business of Government: Peter Hughes' legacy, cost recovery headaches, and more...

This week's round-up of public service news, comings and goings.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Fitch affirms NZ’s AA+ credit rating on bipartisan surplus commitment

New Zealand is still a trusted borrower.

Staff reporters 29 Aug 2023
Govt lays down challenge with latest round of spending cuts

Finding money to pay for promises and tax cuts has become harder.

Jem Traylen 29 Aug 2023
Govt announces $4b in spending cuts as tax take falls $2b under forecast

The government has asked most agencies to trim 1% or 2% from their baselines.

Staff reporters 28 Aug 2023