No political party can fix aged care, survey claims

Asked how the government is performing in funding and staffing the sector, 35% said it was performing poorly. (Image: Ryman)

New Zealanders have lost confidence in successive governments' ability to support the struggling aged-care sector, says a survey commissioned by Aged Care Matters.Respondents had serious concerns that both current and future governments could not provide adequate care for the country’s ageing population. The survey of 1,089 people was conducted in February by Talbot Mills.But there was some consolation for the present government. When those surveyed were asked which political parties they strongly associated with looking after ol...