No political party can fix aged care, survey claims

Asked how the government is performing in funding and staffing the sector, 35% said it was performing poorly. (Image: Ryman)
Staff reporters
Tue, 28 Mar 2023
New Zealanders have lost confidence in successive governments' ability to support the struggling aged-care sector, says a survey commissioned by Aged Care Matters.Respondents had serious concerns that both current and future governments could not provide adequate care for the country’s ageing population. The survey of 1,089 people was conducted in February by Talbot Mills.But there was some consolation for the present government. When those surveyed were asked which political parties they strongly associated with looking after ol...
Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits
Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits

Sector regulator NZ Petroleum & Minerals today launched the Block Offer 2020 tender

Ian Llewellyn 3:45pm
BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights

The Natural and Built Environment Bill could have a "chilling effect" on business investment, it says.

Ben Moore 1:42pm
Log prices up, but local market 'oversupplied'

New Zealand is now facing an oversupply of structural wood in the construction sector after the pandemic panic buying.

Staff reporters 10:00am
Log prices up, but local market 'oversupplied'

New guidance for public service pay issued
New guidance for public service pay issued

Covid-era pay restraint is coming to an end.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Ōtākaro in talks to take over vertical builds
Ōtākaro in talks to take over vertical builds

The Christchurch rebuild agency is taking on a national project management role.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Inflation winners and breaking things
Jenny Ruth: Inflation winners and breaking things

Just about everybody feels the pain of inflation but there are some winners, albeit winners unaware that they’re benefiting.

Jenny Ruth 27 Mar 2023