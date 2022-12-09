Menu
RMA and three waters reforms plough on

Resignation calls: Nanaia Mahuta is under intense pressure over the handling of three waters legislation. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 09 Dec 2022
Fresh from the stormy passage of its controversial first piece of law to implement its three waters reforms, the government on Thursday afternoon introduced two more bills that are needed to finish the job.Elsewhere in the frantic race to the end of the parliamentary year, the Act party claimed to have slowed down the government’s plans to pass Resource Management Act (RMA) reforms by the middle of next year.The environment select committee had originally set a date of Jan 30 next year for submissions on the Natural and Built Environments...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Listed Companies

Downer investigates possible fraud in A$40m mistake

A large maintenance contract has been running at a loss for almost four years. 

Dan Brunskill 6:00am
Economy

Construction companies lead liquidations

Of the 186 liquidations last month, 42 were from the construction sector. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am

More Policy

Finance

Motu: govt's Warmer Homes delivers up to $7.49 for every $1

Motu’s study of the government’s warmer homes programme found it delivered significantly more than it cost as well as improving people’s wellbeing.

Jenny Ruth 08 Dec 2022
Finance

More than 100,000 homes insulated in four years

The government's Warmer Kiwi Homes programme covered 80% of insulation costs and up to 80% of the cost of an efficient heater to eligible lower-income homeowners.

Staff reporters 08 Dec 2022
Finance

Reserve Bank decides on capital instrument for mutual banks

Mutual banks in NZ are SBS Bank and the Co-operative Bank.

Staff reporters 07 Dec 2022
Politics

Council greenlights asset sale evaluation

Christchurch council will examine how it might rebalance its portfolio.

Oliver Lewis 07 Dec 2022