RMA and three waters reforms plough on

Resignation calls: Nanaia Mahuta is under intense pressure over the handling of three waters legislation. (Image: Getty)

Fresh from the stormy passage of its controversial first piece of law to implement its three waters reforms, the government on Thursday afternoon introduced two more bills that are needed to finish the job.Elsewhere in the frantic race to the end of the parliamentary year, the Act party claimed to have slowed down the government’s plans to pass Resource Management Act (RMA) reforms by the middle of next year.The environment select committee had originally set a date of Jan 30 next year for submissions on the Natural and Built Environments...