Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

RMA reform: fast-track consenting scheme coming

RMA reform: fast-track consenting scheme coming
Getting consent for new mines could be easier under a proposed fast-track consenting scheme. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 02 Feb 2024
The government intends to introduce a standalone bill by March 8 to enable fast-tracked consenting for significant projects, focusing on economic development.Regional development minister Shane Jones on Friday referenced mining and aquaculture projects as examples of the intended beneficiaries of the scheme, described by the government as a one-stop shop consenting regime. Under the proposed law, which would have economic development as its stated purpose, ministers would be able to refer projects that met the criteria to an expert panel,...
A glimpse of the rarely spotted Kiwi hawk
Opinion Analysis

Pattrick Smellie: A glimpse of the rarely spotted Kiwi hawk

A meeting in Melbourne shows a huge shift in NZ's defence posture. 

Pattrick Smellie 3:10pm
Markets

UDC Finance to buy Aussie bank's $238m NZ portfolio

Bank of Queensland sells NZ assets to UDC Finance at a discount.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
UDC Finance to buy Aussie bank's $238m NZ portfolio
Infrastructure

Auckland light rail had positive benefit-cost ratio, investor interest

Auckland Light Rail says its project would have returned $2.40 for every $1 invested.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Auckland light rail had positive benefit-cost ratio, investor interest

More Policy

MBIE cites 'overtourism', absorbs funding cuts
Policy

MBIE cites 'overtourism', absorbs funding cuts

Unmanaged tourism won't contribute to New Zealand's economic growth, MBIE says.

Brent Melville 12:12pm
Workplace warnings to new minister
Policy

Workplace warnings to new minister

What's in store for new workplace relations minister Brooke van Velden.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Shane Jones explores guarantees for gas sector
Policy

Shane Jones explores guarantees for gas sector

Jones's remarks follow OMV's failure to sell its NZ assets so far.

Pattrick Smellie 01 Feb 2024
Minimum wage to increase by 2%
Economy

Minimum wage to increase by 2%

It will rise by 45 cents an hour to $23.15 from April 1.

Staff reporters 01 Feb 2024