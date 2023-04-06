Menu
Single candidate interviewed by light rail panel

Auckland light rail has been pitched as a transformative, city-shaping project. (Image: ALR)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 06 Apr 2023
Only one person was formally interviewed for a role leading New Zealand’s largest transport project: the multi-billion dollar Auckland light rail scheme.The recruitment drive was also limited to Australasia, a Waka Kotahi spokesman confirmed. A wider global search wasn’t carried out due to a range of factors, including the fixed-term nature of the initial role, covid-19 and immigration settings, and the importance placed on having strong local relationships. Given the current $14.6 billion indicative cost and a lack of experien...
First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace
Technology

First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace

Dawn Aerospace makes one small step towards reusable spacecraft.

Greg Hurrell 11:50am
Media

Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'

The investment will strengthen news and current affairs coverage through a free multimedia digital platform.

Daniel Dunkley 9:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 6, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
