Single candidate interviewed by light rail panel

Auckland light rail has been pitched as a transformative, city-shaping project. (Image: ALR)

Only one person was formally interviewed for a role leading New Zealand’s largest transport project: the multi-billion dollar Auckland light rail scheme.The recruitment drive was also limited to Australasia, a Waka Kotahi spokesman confirmed. A wider global search wasn’t carried out due to a range of factors, including the fixed-term nature of the initial role, covid-19 and immigration settings, and the importance placed on having strong local relationships. Given the current $14.6 billion indicative cost and a lack of experien...