Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

The Business of Government: DPMC's Brook Barrington, trust in government and more ...

The Business of Government: DPMC's Brook Barrington, trust in government and more ...
Brook Barrington speaking at a dinner hosted by the governor general. (Image: crown copyright)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 03 May 2023
Welcome to BusinessDesk’s new weekly column focusing on the New Zealand public service for those who work in it, work for it, and the rest of us, who use or contribute to what it produces in every facet of our daily lives.The Business of Government column will report promotions, new roles, opportunities and movements of people in the public service, consultations and new initiatives, collaborations, task forces and policy development.As well as comings and goings, we’re interested in new projects and research that relate to the deve...
Use gas, not coal at Huntly, says new study
Energy

Use gas, not coal at Huntly, says new study

NZ needs new gas-fired power stations to back up renewable electricity.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Primary Sector

Synlait's 11.25% bond yield is a flashing red light

The yield is way above comparable bonds from the likes of Infratil and Fletcher.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Synlait's 11.25% bond yield is a flashing red light
Opinion

David Chaplin: Negative space – how most assets fell to earth in 2022

Mercer's ‘Periodic Table' of annual investment returns shows how negative 2022 was.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Negative space – how most assets fell to earth in 2022

More Policy

More pain to come but banking system is resilient
Economy

More pain to come but banking system is resilient

The central bank expects more borrowers to fall behind on their payments.

Rebecca Howard 02 May 2023
RBNZ likely to remain sanguine about arrears
Economy

RBNZ likely to remain sanguine about arrears

A total of 1.31% of residential mortgages were reported as past due in March, up 26% year-on-year.

Rebecca Howard 02 May 2023
Thinktank's ideas could kill video game industry
Policy

Thinktank's ideas could kill video game industry

The video game industry has hit back at arguments it should not get tax rebates.

Dileepa Fonseka 02 May 2023
Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission
Economy

Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission

The government must focus on supporting exporters to innovate.

Jem Traylen 01 May 2023