The public service growth spurt: which jobs grew the fastest?

(Image: Supplied)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Mon, 06 Nov 2023
The fastest-growing public service occupation in the past five years was by far 'information professionals', which is up nearly two-thirds (63%) on its 2018 numbers, compared to across-the-board growth of 36%.An additional 13,387 full-time equivalent (FTEs) public servants joined the service in the five years to June 2023, of which 3,649, or more than a quarter, were information professionals.We know what some of you are thinking – all those policy analysts and comms people clogging up the back offices of government – e...
