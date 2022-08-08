See full details
Three waters reforms under fire from the auditor general

Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 08 Aug 2022

The argument over water infrastructure reform is becoming intense. (Image: Getty)
A scathing submission from the auditor general John Ryan heaps yet more pressure on the government’s three waters reform agenda.Published today, the submission on the Water Entities Bill to form four regional “water services entities” (WSE) from the water infrastructure currently owned by New Zealand’s 67 local councils suggests that public scrutiny of the new organisations will be far weaker than is possible at present.“I am concerned that, as currently drafted in the bill, the accountability arrangements and pote...

