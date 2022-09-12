See full details
Top official won't say if politicians should stay out of government ads

Mon, 12 Sep 2022

Top official won't say if politicians should stay out of government ads
'Blanket rules' unhelpful, says public service commissioner Peter Hughes. (Image: Getty)
The government’s top official – and the guardian of public service integrity – is not ruling out that there could be circumstances when it's okay for politicians to appear in government advertising.Public service commissioner Peter Hughes is considering a National party complaint that the Waka Kotahi transport agency (NZTA) breached political neutrality rules when it used local government politicians from Labour and the Greens to appear in some of its Facebook advertising.The agency took the position that the ads were appr...

Markets FREE
Fonterra units jump as investors wait for GDP data to drop
Staff reporters | Mon, 12 Sep 2022

Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund units jumped for a second day on the back of the dairy co-op raising its earnings guidance last week.

Coronavirus FREE
Covid traffic lights finally switched off
Brent Melville | Mon, 12 Sep 2022

Cabinet has scrapped the covid protection framework from midnight.

Politics
New rules for Green candidates raise transparency concerns
Jem Traylen | Mon, 12 Sep 2022

Local Green party politicians may have less autonomy in future, but the voters haven't been told.

