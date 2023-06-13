Menu
Trust and cohesion of NZ society in peril, says Sir Peter Gluckman and others

Police clearing parliament grounds of protesters and tents. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 13 Jun 2023
The 2022 occupation of parliament grounds was a symptom of a wider breakdown of trust and social cohesion, according to a report co-authored by one of New Zealand’s foremost scientists. While it blamed global trends in social media for growing social discontent, it also pointed to signs of decay in NZ’s democratic institutions. Peter Gluckman, president of the Paris-based International Science Council, was one of the seven authors of “Addressing the challenges to social cohesion” from Koi Tū: The Centre for Inf...
