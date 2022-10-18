See full details
Upton pleads for better environmental reporting and policy

Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Upton pleads for better environmental reporting and policy
Governments appear to be skilled at producing lofty and often ambiguous strategic goals, but the outcomes can be crowded and confused, says Simon Upton. (Image: PCE)
A lack of proper environmental reporting and accountability for related spending is building up a legacy of environmental problems that are impossible to quantify, says the parliamentary commissioner for the environment, Simon Upton.He has just released a report, "Environmental reporting, research and investment – Do we know if we're making a difference?", which completes a five-year cycle of work.In it, Upton sums up the research as showing: We have an opportunistic environmental reporting system that relies on fragmen...

