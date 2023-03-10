Menu
Waste Management spends $50m on Auckland landfill

Waste Management NZ is spending big to get consent for a new Auckland region landfill. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 10 Mar 2023
The operator of a proposed landfill north of Auckland says it has spent $50 million on the consenting and pre-construction process to date.Waste Management NZ has faced fierce opposition to its plans to build a new 60-hectare landfill on 1,000ha of land it owns in Wayby Valley, near Dome Valley.The company, which owns and operates the largest existing Auckland landfill, Redvale Landfill and Energy Park, received resource consent in 2021. Opponents, including local iwi, appealed the development to the environment court, which is now considering...
Health

Local tech startup flexes artificial muscle

Dennisson is using smart materials that react to light to create an artificial muscle.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Infrastructure

Xero's Singh Cassidy pulls classic new CEO move

The company appears to be pivoting from growth to profitability.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am

Policy

Why the Infrastructure Commission isn't submitting on RMA reforms

Ministers accused of "muzzling" the independent Infrastructure Commission.

Pattrick Smellie 08 Mar 2023
Policy

Ex-NZTA low emissions official to take over MIA reins

Long-serving chief David Crawford will retire in the middle of the year.

Staff reporters 06 Mar 2023
Policy

NZ's largest energy company wants out

Austria-based OMV has put up for sale all its Asia Pacific upstream assets.

Ian Llewellyn and Pattrick Smellie 06 Mar 2023
Policy

Rob Campbell sacked as EPA chair

He was removed as chair of Te Whatu Ora earlier this week.

Riley Kennedy 02 Mar 2023