Waste Management spends $50m on Auckland landfill

Waste Management NZ is spending big to get consent for a new Auckland region landfill. (Image: Supplied)

The operator of a proposed landfill north of Auckland says it has spent $50 million on the consenting and pre-construction process to date.Waste Management NZ has faced fierce opposition to its plans to build a new 60-hectare landfill on 1,000ha of land it owns in Wayby Valley, near Dome Valley.The company, which owns and operates the largest existing Auckland landfill, Redvale Landfill and Energy Park, received resource consent in 2021. Opponents, including local iwi, appealed the development to the environment court, which is now considering...