See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Policy

Weak case for govt building defects insurer

Paul McBeth
Mon, 25 Jul 2022

Weak case for govt building defects insurer
Building houses can be a risky business. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Mon, 25 Jul 2022
RELATED
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment says there’s a weak case for setting up a government building defects insurer but will still consider one when it looks at consumer protections in tandem with its review of the consenting process.Building and construction minister Megan Woods last week announced plans to review New Zealand’s building consent system, which the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has described as fragmented, unpredictable and inefficient.As part of that review, officials will look...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Law & Regulation
CBL proceedings will be a mega trial
Victoria Young | Mon, 25 Jul 2022

In the latest in the legal fallout from insurers CBL Corporation’s collapse, a judge has ruled that three cases will be heard together.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Monday, July 25, 2022
The Quizmaster | Mon, 25 Jul 2022

Another chilly and wet day, another quiz for you to try. Good luck and have fun.

Economy
Steel & Tube customers get a breather but price outlook murky
Jenny Ruth | Mon, 25 Jul 2022

Prices of steel products are likely to remain elevated for at least the next 12 to 24 months.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.